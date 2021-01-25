Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

