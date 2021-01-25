Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $107.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05.

