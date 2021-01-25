Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.14 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.