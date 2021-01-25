Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 620,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,624,000 after buying an additional 104,409 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

