Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,806 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

