Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.50. 955,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

