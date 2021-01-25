Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 66,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$55.13 during trading hours on Monday. 1,678,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.