Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.87. 327,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $181.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

