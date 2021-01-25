Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 3,107 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,115,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,081,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,077 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 68,381 shares in the last quarter.

EDV traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.05. 196,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.92. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $138.44 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

