Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,305,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

