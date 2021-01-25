Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,437 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

CCI stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.89. 1,695,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,382. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.54.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

