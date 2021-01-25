Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $201.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.