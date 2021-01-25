Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.36. 14,212,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. 140166 increased their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

