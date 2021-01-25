Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.89 Million

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $31.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $32.06 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $22.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $117.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $118.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $123.68 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $130.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

CSTR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 41,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

