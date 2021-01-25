Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Joana Goncalves Sells 2,000 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $30,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 748,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,418. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.