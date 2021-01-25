Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Head-To-Head Survey

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 3.24 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -7.47 Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,540.17 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -3.89

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Voyager Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.18%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92% Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.