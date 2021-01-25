CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.35. Approximately 1,165,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 758,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $61,674.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,398 shares of company stock worth $5,553,754. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

