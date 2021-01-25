Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F)’s (AFX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €111.29 ($130.92).

AFX opened at €131.10 ($154.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €111.39 and its 200-day moving average is €104.98. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52-week high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

