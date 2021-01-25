CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Sells $4,224,500.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KMX opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

