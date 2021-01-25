Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $35.18 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 1349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

