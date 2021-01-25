Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 21.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 21.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 4,240,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,963,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.08 million, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

