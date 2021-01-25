Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0004

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $345,161.42 and approximately $2,898.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

