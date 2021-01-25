Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $36.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.