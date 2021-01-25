Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Celanese comprises approximately 0.7% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $18,960,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $140.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

