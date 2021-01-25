Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 496 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

