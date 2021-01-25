Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $288.28 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $289.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

