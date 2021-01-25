Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,514 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.99.

