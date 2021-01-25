Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

