Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 42,785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $45.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

