Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $259.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $260.71.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

