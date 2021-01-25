Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Centene stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

