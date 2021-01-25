Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

