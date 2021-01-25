CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $1.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.