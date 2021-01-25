Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $6.00 on Monday, hitting $652.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,286. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $647.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

