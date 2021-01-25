Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.17. 6,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,008,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after buying an additional 67,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 726,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,617,000 after buying an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.