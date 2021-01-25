Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

V traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $392.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

