Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 1.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $36,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Workday by 1,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,895 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,447 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.98. The stock had a trading volume of 146,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

