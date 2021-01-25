Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $43,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 16,567.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.69. 65,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,556. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $302.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,971.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,921,438 shares of company stock worth $715,212,271. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

