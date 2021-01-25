Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 449,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,045. The company has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

