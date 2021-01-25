Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,901.44. 112,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

