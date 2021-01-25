Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 1,852,086 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dynavax Technologies worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.55. 431,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,634. The company has a market capitalization of $721.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

