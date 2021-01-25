Chicago Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.26. The stock had a trading volume of 277,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,530. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

