Chicago Capital LLC Sells 10,919 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $46.88. 1,264,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

