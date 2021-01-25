Chicago Capital LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. 3,405,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,705,672. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.