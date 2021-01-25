CIBC Boosts Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Price Target to C$2.50

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) to C$2.80 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

LGO opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67. Largo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13.

About Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

