CIBC Raises Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.35.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.90.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. In the last three months, insiders have bought 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

