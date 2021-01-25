Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Cinedigm as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

