Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 650.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 365,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 216.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,863 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 58.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Cintas by 18.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

CTAS traded up $3.56 on Monday, reaching $328.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,164. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.89 and its 200 day moving average is $330.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

