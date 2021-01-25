Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.92. 688,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

