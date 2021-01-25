Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,570,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,959,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

